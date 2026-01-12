Vernon News

Vernon historian Terry Hurst honoured for her extensive body of work

A tribute to Terry

Photo: Vernon Museum A historic 1912 photograph referencing Vernon’s former “Lovers Lane,” a location absent from most formal records. Local historian Terry Hurst identified its likely location during her research for Vernon and District Pioneer Routes (1997.)

On Dec. 12, 2025, Vernon lost an important local historian with the passing of Terry Hurst. Terry made significant contributions to the documentation of Vernon’s history through her published works “Vernon: A Brief History” (1958), “Vernon: An Illustrated History” (1967), and “Vernon and District Pioneer Routes: The Stories Behind Our Street Names” (1997).

Of these publications, “Vernon and District Pioneer Routes” arguably stands out as Terry’s most influential work. Through extensive research, she became a leading authority on the origins of Vernon’s street names and their evolution over time.

The book provides one of the most comprehensive records linking historic street names to their modern numbering system following the city’s street re-designation in 1947. For archivists and researchers working with historic records, the ability to connect older street names with current addresses is essential.

Much of the information Terry gathered for this publication is not readily available elsewhere. This reflects the nature of local history, where knowledge is often shared informally and not always recorded in official documents that later enter archival collections.

Researchers like Terry often act as intermediaries, capturing information that might otherwise remain undocumented or be lost.

One example is Vernon’s former “Lovers Lane,” a name that appears in several historic photographs but is largely absent from formal records. In 2024, staff at the Vernon Archives sought to determine its location and contacted Terry to ask whether she had encountered references to the lane during her research.

She was able to recall her findings from nearly 30 years earlier, identifying Lovers Lane as likely running along the first block of Pleasant Valley Road near its junction with 30th Avenue.

In earlier years, Lovers Lane appears to have been a quiet, tree-lined path used for walking and socializing, and it may have seen increased use during the Second World War when more young soldiers were in town.

While this example may seem minor, it demonstrates the level of detail and care Terry brought to her research. Preserving such information allows historians and archivists to better understand Vernon’s streets and community history, ensuring it remains accessible for future research.

The Museum & Archives of Vernon extends its condolences to the family and friends of Terry Hurst and acknowledges her significant contributions to the documentation of Vernon’s history.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.