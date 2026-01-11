Vernon News

Vernon Winter Carnival accepting essays for two, $1,000 scholarships

Photo: File photo The Vernon Winter Carnival is once again inviting Grade 12 students to apply to its annual scholarship program.

For more than 65 years, the Vernon Winter Carnival has brought the community together through inclusive events that foster connection and create lasting shared experiences.

Students are asked to submit an essay describing how the Vernon Winter Carnival has impacted their lives.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. Scholarship recipients will be announced on Feb. 16.

Two scholarships, each valued at $1,000, will be awarded by the VWC in partnership with The Stor-It Place.

Over the past four years, more than 50 students have applied for the scholarship. Essays from last year’s recipients can be found online or in the Vernon Winter Carnival Brochure, which is available throughout the city.

“This scholarship opportunity was created not only to engage our younger generations in the festival, but also to listen to the stories of what memories and events are important to the future of our community,” says Vicki Proulx, Chair of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society. “It’s been really amazing to hear what these young adults remember from their childhood Vernon Winter Carnivals.”

Store-It General Manager Kim Wallace said the local business is “honoured to continue our partnership with the Vernon Winter Carnival in offering these $1,000 scholarships. Vernon’s Winter Carnival has a vibrant history, cultivating a deep feeling of community. It is so exciting to read the students' fondest memories of Carnival, and we wish all entrants the very best.”

Each essay must be one to two pages long with a minimum of 500 words

Topics may include a favourite Vernon Winter Carnival experience, why Vernon Winter Carnival is important to the community and how Vernon Winter Carnival has impacted traditions in your family

Applications may be submitted by email to [email protected] or dropped off in person at the Vernon Winter Carnival Office, 2401 35 Ave, Vernon.