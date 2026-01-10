Vernon News
Vernon Vipers lost to Cranbrook Bucks Friday, face West Kelowna Warriors tonight
Vipers lose to Bucks
Photo: Vernon Vipers
The Vernon Vipers were handed a 4-1 loss by the Cranbrook Bucks at Kal Tire Place South Friday night.
Toms Trockis scored the lone marker for Vernon with Dmitrii Kubantsev and Evan Sundar earning assists.
The Vipers (8-18-5-0) are now one point ahead of the Bucks (8-20-3-1) who sit in last place of the Interior West Division of the BC Hockey League.
The Snakes will have a chance to redeem themselves tonight when they travel to the Central Okanagan to face West Kelowna Warriors.
The Warriors (23-6-2-0) are currently in second place of the BCHL, three points behind the league-leading Cowichan Valley Chiefs (24-7-3-0).
Tonight's game starts at 7 p.m.
For ticket information, click here.
