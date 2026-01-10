Vernon News
Vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon
Crash slows Hwy 97 traffic
Photo: Keray Snodgrass
Traffic stalled on Hwy 97 heading into Vernon
Highway 97 traffic is moving slow south of Vernon Saturday morning, following a vehicle crash.
DriveBC says the crash occurred along Highway 97 at Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.
Travellers should expect delays and watch for crews on scene, DriveBC adds.
Further details on the crash and any possible injuries suffered are not known at this time.
