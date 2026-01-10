282687
Vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Casey Richardson - Jan 10, 2026 / 11:27 am | Story: 593496

Highway 97 traffic is moving slow south of Vernon Saturday morning, following a vehicle crash.

DriveBC says the crash occurred along Highway 97 at Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

Travellers should expect delays and watch for crews on scene, DriveBC adds.

Further details on the crash and any possible injuries suffered are not known at this time.

