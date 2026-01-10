Vernon News

Vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Crash slows Hwy 97 traffic

Photo: Keray Snodgrass Traffic stalled on Hwy 97 heading into Vernon

Highway 97 traffic is moving slow south of Vernon Saturday morning, following a vehicle crash.

DriveBC says the crash occurred along Highway 97 at Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

Travellers should expect delays and watch for crews on scene, DriveBC adds.

Further details on the crash and any possible injuries suffered are not known at this time.