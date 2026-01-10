Vernon News
Highway 97 traffic moving again south of Vernon after earlier crash
Highway 97 crash cleared
Photo: Keray Snodgrass
Traffic stalled on Hwy 97 heading into Vernon
UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.
The crash on Highway 97 south of Vernon has been cleared and traffic appears to once again be moving through the area.
ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.
Highway 97 traffic is moving slow south of Vernon Saturday morning, following a vehicle crash.
DriveBC says the crash occurred along Highway 97 at Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.
Travellers should expect delays and watch for crews on scene, DriveBC adds.
Further details on the crash and any possible injuries suffered are not known at this time.
