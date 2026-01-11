City of Vernon conducting wildfire risk reduction work in Ellison area
City setting debris fires
The City of Vernon is advising residents smoke may be seen in the Ellison area in the coming weeks, but there is no cause for alarm.
The city is conducting the Ellison Wildfire Risk Reduction Project, which will continue through the end of April.
Crews will be thinning, limbing, clearing and piling wildfire fuels on sections of Crown land near the end of Eastside Road.
As conditions allow, accumulated brush and vegetation piles will be disposed of through controlled open burning and residents may see smoke intermittently during this period.
“All burning activities are carefully planned, follow provincial regulations, and occur only when weather and site conditions are suitable,” the city said in a press release.
Funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) and administered by Forsite on behalf of the City of Vernon, “this project demonstrates the value of strong partnerships in advancing wildfire mitigation and enhancing community safety and resiliency.”
Click here for more information on wildfire mitigation efforts.
