Interior Health declares outbreaks in Kelowna and Penticton

More outbreaks in region

Photo: Pexels Another day, another outbreak notice from Interior Health.

The latest outbreak was issued today (Jan. 9) for the entire Westview Place long-term care facility in Penticton.

The notice is due to a respiratory infection caused by the human metapneumovirus.

On Jan. 8, IH issued an outbreak warning for Unit 4A at Kelowna General Hospital due to a influenza A respiratory infection.

On Jan. 7, IH declared a respiratory infection outbreak at the Chinook Unit of Mount Ida Mews.

The latest outbreak comes on the heels of numerous outbreaks with the health region dating back to Dec. 16, 2025.

On Jan. 5 a respiratory outbreak was declared in the Orchard Building and Second Floor of Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops. A respiratory outbreak was also declared at Royal Inland Hospital on 5 South the same day.

Also on Jan. 5, a gastrointestinal illness outbreak was declared in the Quartz West and East Units of the Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care facility.

And the Hamlets at Westsyde is still dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak that was declared Dec. 16, 2025.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile Infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.