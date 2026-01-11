Vernon News

Vernon man sentenced to one day in jail after time served for theft

A man who stole from a gas station in Vernon has been sentenced to one day in jail, after credit for time served.

Andrew Gifford, 33, pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000 from a Chevron gas station in November 2024.

Gifford stole merchandise from the gas station after being confronted by a store clerk. Security cameras captured the incident, which made it "clear that Gifford is guilty of the offence," according to the published court decision on Dec.10,

Court heard Gifford had a traumatic childhood, with exposure to violence, sexual abuse, spates of long-term homelessness, poverty and severe drug addiction to fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

The judge emphasized that Gifford is Métis and applied the Supreme Court’s Gladue principles, which require courts to consider the systemic impacts of colonialism, residential schools, poverty and addiction when sentencing Indigenous offenders.

He was also diagnosed with ADHD, antisocial personality disorder, and substance-induced psychosis, while also serving two lengthy prison sentences for previous offences.

"From the psychological report, Gifford acknowledged that he was under the influence of substances at the time of the offence and experienced a state of substance-induced psychosis, including paranoia and hearing voices, which affected his behaviour during the incident," said the report. "He expressed regret for the offence but largely attributed his actions to his substance use and associated psychosis, showing limited acceptance of personal responsibility."

The judge decided Gifford should be sentenced to 90-days in jail, citing Gifford's moral blameworthiness being between moderate and high.

Gifford had already spent 59 days in custody, which was credited at 1.5 days per day, totalling 89 days of credit. That reduced the sentence to one remaining day in jail.

The court also waived the victim fine surcharge because of Gifford’s poverty and mental-health issues, and no probation was ordered, as he is already under multiple other court orders.