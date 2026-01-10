Vernon News
Security camera records attempted theft from vehicles in Vernon's BX area
Attempted theft on camera
Amy Gillis is reminding people to make sure their cars are locked after security cameras captured someone trying to break in to her vehicles.
Gillis posted the video to the Silver Star & North BX Community Watch Facebook page Thursday.
The video shows someone trying to open doors on two vehicles at her MacDonald Road home in Vernon.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the RCMP.
RCMP have urged people to follow the 9 p.m. Routine where, at 9 p.m., or anytime before going to bed, residents check that sheds, garages and vehicles are locked.
People are also reminded to remove all valuables from vehicles and ensure tools, bikes and other property are put away.
