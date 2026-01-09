282687
Vernon News  

Vernon Vipers host Cranbrook Bucks tonight at Kal Tire Place

Vipers face Bucks

Darren Handschuh - Jan 9, 2026 / 1:48 pm | Story: 593367

The Vernon Vipers are back in action tonight as they host the Cranbrook Bucks at Kal Tire Place South.

The Bucks (7-20-3-1) are sitting in last place in the Interior West Division of the BC Hockey League, three points behind the Vipers (8-17-5-0).

The Vipers are hoping to get back into the win column after dropping their last two games.

The Bucks are also looking for a “W” after a 7-3 loss to the Nanaimo Clippers last Saturday.

Tonight's game will be the first of back-to-back contests for the Vipers when they head to West Kelowna to face the division-leading Warriors (22-6-2-0) Saturday.

The Warriors are only three points behind the BCHL-leading Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Tonight's game starts at 7 p.m.

