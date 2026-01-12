Vernon News

Design for new Vernon roundabout heads to council

Roundabout updates

Photo: Contributed New proposed renderings of the new roundabout near the Active Living Centre in Vernon.

The design of a new roundabout in Vernon will be presented to councillors on Monday, Jan. 12

The roundabout is a part of the 43 Avenue Corridor Improvement Project, that was initially approved in July, 2025.

Administration is recommending a single-lane roundabout in the area, based on "the recommendations from

the transportation analysis and the professional transportation engineer for the project."

The roundabout is located at the intersection of 43rd Avenue, Alexis Park Drive and Old Kamloops Road, near the soon-to-be-completed Active Living Centre (ALC).

According to the report, the design will improve traffic flow and reduce delays compared to a regular intersection, and is expected to accommodate traffic growth for the next 15 to 20 years.

A two-lane roundabout was considered, but ultimately not recommended, because of current traffic volume. However, there will be an option to add a westbound right-turn lane to Old Kamloops Road as traffic volumes increase, which administration projects will be the case between 2040 and 2045.

Underground utilities updates and a new multi-use path are also in the project, which began on Sept. 1, 2025 and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2026 near the opening of the ALC.

Silver Star roundabout

There is a delay with the finishing touches of the new roundabout installed at Silver Star Road at Phoenix Drive.

The art piece installation in the centre of the roundabout has been delayed as Vernon city administrators are citing "longer-than-anticipated pole fabrication timelines."

The new date for completion is the first half of January as the project team is working on a schedule to have the pole, chairs and mountain ready.

Both roundabouts will be discussed at the Monday council meeting.