Vernon NewsMore Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Fencing surrounds pondVernon - 2:00 pm
- Highway 97 crash clearedVernon - 1:40 pm
- Aiming to ease restrictionsCalgary - 1:30 pm
- Final parts of Wharton StreetSummerland - 1:28 pm
- Atmospheric river incomingMetro Vancouver - 1:00 pm
Real Estate
201-1903 Lindahl Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bonnie & Clyde Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net