Vernon Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign raised $535K of its $750K goal

Photo: Darren Handschuh Paul Bielby, Community Ministries Director for Vernon, stands in the new and much larger, Salvation Army Food Bank

The Vernon Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign has fallen short of its fundraising target for 2025.

The campaign, that included online, mail in and walk-in donations along with the seven kettle locations raised $535,000.

“That is down from last's year's total of $580,000. Our target for this year is $750,000,” said Paul Bielby, community ministries director.

But there is still some time to make up the shortfall as donations received by Jan. 20 will go towards the Christmas fundraising campaign.

“Our costs have risen substantially due to having The Salvation Army Vernon Community Food Bank in the new, quadruple-sized facility. Our food bank used to be located in the gym of our church,” he said.

Bielby said the number of visits to the food bank has also continued to increase due to the rising number of families needing assistance with groceries.

“The increased visibility in this location and publicity surrounding our new, market-styled food bank has also probably helped drive awareness for families needing assistance that were not previously getting the help they needed," Bielby said. “This recent rise since moving into our new location on Oct.17 is on top of a 495 per cent increase in food bank visits from November 2022 to November 2025.”

Bielby said last year, the food bank gave away 440,000 pounds of food.

“We really appreciate anyone that partners with us to help those in need in the greater Vernon area because our food bank serves the entire greater Vernon area,” he said. “Every dollar donated goes directly to help feed a local family in need receive vital groceries. If you know someone that is really struggling to feed their family, you can help us to serve them. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps.”

As for the shortfall, Bielby is hopeful more donations will come in before the 20th.

“We don’t want to have any impact on our program so if we come up short we are going to have to explore some other fundraising options this year," he said, adding he has an auctioneering background “so perhaps we will do an auction fundraiser. If anyone in the community has any suggestions for fundraising for the food bank please feel free to contact me directly.”