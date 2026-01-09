Vernon News

Vernon Mayor wants a more comprehensive analysis on 'significant' 580 Commonage Road project in Vernon

Housing project concerns

Photo: Contributed Kerkhoff Develop-Build is leading the way with an ambitious 580 Commonage housing project.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming is asking city administration for in-depth analysis on the massive 580 Commonage Road project.

At the Monday, Jan. 12 council meeting, administration will be directed by council to enlist a third-party consultant to undertake a "comprehensive municipal services costs analysis, including a life cycle cost analysis for infrastructure and taxation revenue projections throughout the proposed phases of the development."

The completed analysis would be included on the council agenda when the development application is read for the first time.

The motion acknowledged that the project would have "considerable" demands on the potable water system, waste-water treatment systems and typical municipal services such as fire protection, police services, road and infrastructure maintenance.

In February 2025, council gave initial approval on the proposed housing plan that would see nearly 4,000 new homes, 1,800 attainably priced, built in the Commonage area.

Kerkhoff Develop-Build is the developer behind the project, as company CEO Leonard Kerkhoff explained that there is a need for this kind of housing in the city.

"By rethinking our approach to home design and construction while preserving land for conservation, we are reintroducing attainable homes back into the market and bringing hope back to home ownership," he said. "By proposing this innovative new housing concept, our objective is to give hope to thousands of potential home buyers by making home ownership attainable again.

The project raised 'a lot of issues', according to city staff in October and has drawn ire from organizations like the Sustainable Environment Network Society and North Okanagan Naturalists Club (NONC), lamenting the urban sprawl.

“Basically, this is a classic sprawl development,” said NONC vice-president Eric Kowalski. “They are proposing a massive development several kilometres from downtown in a currently undeveloped area. We think it is unfortunate in this day and age we are even considering a sprawl development.”

At the public hearing for the 2026 Official Community Plan (OCP) in November, more than 70 per cent of speakers raised concerns over the lack of oversight in containing future hillside sprawl.

Kerkhoff doesn't believe the project is urban sprawl.

“From my perspective it is not urban sprawl. It's within the city limits and it is easily serviced with water and sewer and storm, it's all readily available,” Kerkhoff said. "There's protected grasses, there's endangered species and working around that and dedicating [the land] in perpetuity. So I think our vision is aligned. Right now, it is not protected land, it is private land and we are proposing to preserve two thirds of the site.”