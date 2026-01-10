Vernon News

Vernon historian has footage of 1969 train ride from Vancouver to Calgary

Touring the Rockies in style

Today's trip down memory lane is a train ride from the past.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has colour footage dating back to 1969 of a train ride from Vancouver to Calgary.

The CP Rail “Canadian Run” rolled through some of the most scenic areas in all of North America. The footage, that Arseneault converted to a digital format, shows the popular domed passenger cars, the Stoney Creek Bridge in Rogers Pass, views of churning rivers and cloud-shrouded mountains.

"How many of us admired the engineering marvel of the 295-foot-tall Stoney Creek Bridge in Rogers Pass or the spiral tunnels at Kicking Horse Pass, the brief stop at Banff, the waterfalls, glaciers and towering mountains all viewed from the comfort of your seat," said Arseneault.

The train served delicious meals on fine china with silverware on fresh linen tablecloths in the diner cars.

And after a meal, passengers could be lulled to sleep by the train's gentle swaying in the sleeper cars.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].