Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch raising money for guardian dog surgery
Fundraiser for guardian dog
Odie is on the job.
Odie is the guardian dog at Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch, and since his arrival not a single animal has been lost.
A post on the ranch's Facebook page said Odie, a 20-month-old Maremma/Kangal cross, was brought to O'Keefe after losing several goats to coyotes.
“Odie joined the team to protect the herd — and he’s done an incredible job,” the post says. “Since his arrival, not a single goat has been lost to predation. Odie has faithfully fulfilled his duty to us, and now we must fulfil our duty to him. In order to help Odie live a long, healthy life, he needs to be neutered. This will eliminate the risk of testicular cancer, and reduce hormone-related behavioural issues."
Historic O'Keefe Ranch, like many non-profit historic sites, struggles with resources during the winter off-season, so O'Keefe is partnering with the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) to help raise funds for Odie’s surgery.
To donate to Odie, fill out the donation form at OHS and receive a tax receipt.
To ensure your funds go directly towards Odie's surgery, in the "Write a Private message to us" field, and quote Case 25-1889PA
