Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch raising money for guardian dog surgery

Fundraiser for guardian dog

Photo: Facebook Odie is the guardian dog at Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch, and since his arrival not a single animal has been lost.

Odie is on the job.

A post on the ranch's Facebook page said Odie, a 20-month-old Maremma/Kangal cross, was brought to O'Keefe after losing several goats to coyotes.

“Odie joined the team to protect the herd — and he’s done an incredible job,” the post says. “Since his arrival, not a single goat has been lost to predation. Odie has faithfully fulfilled his duty to us, and now we must fulfil our duty to him. In order to help Odie live a long, healthy life, he needs to be neutered. This will eliminate the risk of testicular cancer, and reduce hormone-related behavioural issues."

Historic O'Keefe Ranch, like many non-profit historic sites, struggles with resources during the winter off-season, so O'Keefe is partnering with the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) to help raise funds for Odie’s surgery.

To donate to Odie, fill out the donation form at OHS and receive a tax receipt.

To ensure your funds go directly towards Odie's surgery, in the "Write a Private message to us" field, and quote Case 25-1889PA