School District 22 cites job differences behind 10-cent gender pay gap

Photo: Castanet file photo School District 22 publishes a yearly pay transparency report.

Women at School District 22 earn an average of 10 cents less per hour than men, according to a pay transparency report that district officials say reflects differences in job roles rather than unequal pay practices.

The data is compiled from the Human Resources database of SD22, and is a governmental requirement among all organizations amongst a specific size.

The report (from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025) shows that the mean hourly pay gap is 10 cents, meaning women's hourly wages are 10 per cent less than men's. The same deficit is in the median pay gap.

According to Adrian Johnson, the secretary treasurer of SD22, there is a "story behind the numbers."

"We have strong practices in place with regards to gender pay," Johnson said. "The vast majority of our employees are unionized and have rates of pay. We structure our jobs so that the difference in pay is for the job and not for the individual."

Johnson added that pay amongst individuals is purely based upon the nature of the job, and not the demographics of people in that job.

"People are performing different jobs, for example education assistants are paid less than teachers."

A striking number in the previous (2023-2024) report showed that there was a massive difference in mean and median overtime pay between both genders. Women's average overtime pay is 73 per cent less, and for every dollar men earn, women earn 27 cents. That difference was more pronounced in the median overtime pay, as women earned 4 cents per every dollar men earned.

"We try to minimize the amount of overtime we pay," said Johnson. "We try to ensure staff finish duties within their hours but we typically see overtime pay with maintenence and custodial crew, where the pay is triggered by snow removal."

The gap was less pronounced in the most recent report, as the mean overtime pay saw women earn 72 cents for every dollar a man makes, and 74 cents in the median bracket.

"I think the change is because of overtime pay from clerical teams, and it is more of a reflection of the amount of overtime worked, rather then the amount of overtime."