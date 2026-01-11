Vernon News

Fencing helped Vernon man with his ADHD, now he has his own club

Sword fighting for fun

Photo: Facebook Matt Clarke, second from left, operates the Okanagan Free Style Fencing Club in Vernon.

Matt Clarke was 16 years old when he learned that trying not to get stabbed was good for his ADHD.

And he has been hooked on fencing ever since.

The Vernon man has dealt with ADHD his entire life. He played soccer for many years, but never quite felt like he belonged, or fit in with the typical jock crowd.

Then one day, he was invited to check out a local fencing club.

“I wouldn't say I loved it at first,” Clarke said, adding that after a few months he was “kind of on the fence,” but he noticed a significant difference in his ADHD after each practice.

“Because when someone is trying to hit you with a sword, you don't have time to think, you just have to react,” he said of the focus it takes to do fencing. “I found that I was using a lot of my excess energy. Right away I noticed I was sleeping better, I was focussed the next day, I had excitement and I had this awesome surreal feeling - I just had a sword fight.”

After six months, Clarke attended his first competition in Kelowna where he won a silver medal.

“The feeling I had was indescribable,” he said. “The feeling of self worth, pride that I had never felt before, just overwhelmed me. I didn't know I could feel that.”

From there, Clarke went on to become a coach and opened his own club in Vernon, Okanagan Freestyle Fencing.

“I want to give people a place to go to where they can have fun, feel like an athlete and you don't feel like you are letting the team down if you are not good at it.”

And you do not need to be a mighty athlete to join the club.

“If you are nice and respectful, you fit in with the club. There is very little ego in my club,” he said. “It is one of those things where people who are not nice, or the stereotypical athletic type, they usually don't fit in with the club because they are around D and D players, Anime players and things like that. We are just here to have a good time.”

Clarke said there is no pressure at the club and students – ranging from kids to adults – can train as hard, or as easy as they want to.

And of course, Clarke is a big proponent of the mental health aspects of the sport.

“I would say 80 per cent of my club has noticeable autism, and as long as they are nice they fit in with the club,” he said.

Clarke offers a one month free trial where the club supplies the necessary equipment. If the person decides to stay, they can purchase their own gear.

For more information, email Clarke at [email protected]. The club can also be found Facebook and at their website.