Suspensions given out in Vernon minor hockey brawl, but associations are tight-lipped

Photo: Contributed Suspensions have been levied to individuals who participated in a minor league hockey brawl in October in Vernon, however the nature of the suspensions are not being publicized..

Numerous suspensions have been handed to players and coaches who were involved in a minor hockey brawl between two Salmon Arm and Vernon minor hockey teams last month, but the nature of those bans are being kept under wraps.

The incident, caught on video, was between the Greater Vernon Minor Hockey (GVMHA) U18 recreation two team and the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey (SAMHA) U18 recreation one team on Dec. 21, 2025.

According to witnesses of the incident, a player was checked at the conclusion of the game, and, amid a skirmish from several players, adults from both benches came onto the ice and were engaged in a physical altercation. A player and adult also got into an altercation near the tunnels, where the teams come out onto the ice.

Both head coaches, Jason McKelvey from GVMHA and SAMHA’s Jamie Gervais were given abusive behaviour penalties after the conclusion of the game, according to the official stat sheet.

Two GVMHA players were given game misconducts, one for abusive behaviour, and one for fighting. A five-minute penalty and misconduct was given to another player for cross checking.

A leaving the players/penalty bench major was also given out to a SAMHA player.

Both associations posted on their social media after the incident that they do not tolerate the actions that took place and were “working closely with OMAHA, the adjacent association involved, and all other relevant parties to ensure a thorough review of the incident is conducted, and to protect those who were not involved in today’s incident.”

OMAHA is the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association, a governing body for minor hockey teams throughout the Okanagan. General Manager Dave Dupas spoke to Castanet about the incident and its subsequent investigation.

“It is pretty standard, we do an investigation, we try to get eyewitnesses and look at video and then we will go to the BC Hockey guidelines where we would mete out suspensions," he said.

BC Hockey suspension guidelines list that any major and game misconduct penalties are subject to one game suspensions, with a head contact major getting two games. First offence fighting majors is a minimum one game suspension, while fighting or joining a fight as a team official is an automatic three game suspension. Abusive behaviour game misconducts are subject to an automatic two-game suspension, with penalties that escalate depending on the severity and frequency of the infraction.

“A lot of these suspensions are automatic suspensions,” said Dupas. “Each suspended person will be notified individually but our policy is to not reveal suspension details to anyone else.”

Castanet told Dupas that in the OMAHA policy manual, there is no specific language regarding not revealing suspension details.

Dupas responded that “it is just how we have done things for as long as I have been working here," but was unsure of the exact policy regarding not publishing the information publicly.

When asked why, in instances when coaches are involved, they do not reveal suspension information, Dupas responded that “this is just our policy, and it is private between the governing body and the party."

“We believe it is a private matter between the party and OMAHA, and it worked out really well this time as all the governing bodies reviewed the information and used the BC Hockey guidelines to mete out suspensions, and it helped that their was video of the incident."

In correspondence with the SAMHA, executive director Jason Brown told Castanet that as per policy, “we do not comment on suspensions handed to to players and/or coaches in any event and we will have no further comment on the matter.”

However, in the SAMHA policy guidelines, there is no mention of not commenting on suspensions. When asked where in the policy guidebook this could be found, Castanet did not receive a response.

Castanet also reached out to GVMHA and BC Hockey, but did not receive a reply.

The GVMHA recreation team two is scheduled to play next on Saturday, Jan. 10 against SAMHA’s recreation team two.

SAMHA recreation team one is in action on Sunday, Jan. 11, against GVMHA’s recreation three team.

A mother, who sons had played against both U18 recreation teams this year and a year prior, said that it wasn't a surprise to hear about the brawl between the two teams.

"My sons knew it would be a very physical game, it didn't matter if it was Vernon or Salmon Arm" she said. "I found it very funny that the associations said they don't condone this type of behaviour, because this sort of physicality happened all the time."

The mother added that it put a "bad spin" on hockey to hear about these incidents.

"As parents we talk in the stands and we feel sort of helpless, as it seems like a sort of culture within the teams and the coaches have a huge impact on the culture."