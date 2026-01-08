Vernon News

Man accused of attacking Edgewood senior near Universal Ostrich Farm to return to court Jan. 22

Court delay on senior attack

Photo: Lois Wood In a media release, Mounties said that Regan is from Ontario and that he had been arrested shortly after the early morning incident on Sept. 22 that left Lois Wood, a 73-year-old woman, injured and shaken up.

A man that allegedly attacked an Edgewood, B.C. senior who lived next door to the Universal Ostrich Farm will be back in court on Jan. 22.

Tim Regan, 60, was scheduled to appear in Vernon court on Thursday, Jan. 8 on charges of assault, assault with a weapon and mischief $5,000 or under. However, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service, his matter was adjourned to Jan. 22 to "allow some further time for Regan to retain counsel." He is not currently in custody.

RCMP said that Regan (from Ontario) was arrested after an incident on Sept. 22 2025 that left Lois Wood injured and shaken up. Mounties did not offer any details from the incident, however Castanet heard from Wood in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“I opened front door to feed cat, open wooden door, then have to step forwards to open screen door,” said the 73-year-old Wood. "There, just below the steps, a guy in black balaclava, black shirt and pants stooped over along wall pouring gas along the wheelchair ramp. He was somewhat surprised to see me.”

Wood alleged the man was holding a five-gallon jug of gasoline and had been reaching into his pocket when she encountered him. She said she believed he was searching for a lighter.

“I sunk my teeth into his bare arm above his elbow. Not a nip and quit... I tried so hard to squeeze my teeth harder for a long time. I was screaming death screams,” she said.

“When he got away from my teeth he hit me really hard in my face and I fell. But must have bounced up fast, kicked him in his 'privates.' I had gas poured all over me..face hands, shoes, coat. I got my flip phone out and he ran away. Called a few friends to call 911 for me.”

Wood said she had been the target of significant vitriol during the period when the farm drew international attention, claiming people who gathered near her home accused her of being responsible for the presence of authorities tasked with protecting the food supply.

The family who owns the farm publicly distanced themselves from the attack.

“We do not condone violence of any kind so please, if you are one of those people, you are not part of this," farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney said in the aftermath of the alleged assault.

With files from Kathy Michaels