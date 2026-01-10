Vernon News

City of Armstrong receives Canadian award for financial reporting

Tops in financial accounting

Photo: City of Armstrong Armstrong was given an award for its financial reporting.

The City of Armstrong is being honoured for its financial accounting abilities.

The Canadian Award for financial reporting was awarded to the city on Wednesday, Jan. 7 for its 2024 financial report. The prize was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance to official preparing the reports.

Trevor Seibel, Chief Administrative Officer with the city said that the award represents "the hard work of the team at the City of Armstrong as we strive to provide transparency and full disclosure in our operations."

It was given out by the Government Finance Officers Association of the US and Canada and judged by impartial Canadian Review Committee members to meet the high standards of the program. The standards included demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

You can view the report here.