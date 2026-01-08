Vernon News

Interior Health declare ninth outbreak in region

Another IH outbreak

Photo: Pixabay Another outbreak has been declared by Interior Health, bring to the total to nine facilities in the region.

On Jan. 7, IH declared a respiratory infection outbreak at the Chinook Unit of Mount Ida Mews.

The latest outbreak comes on the heels of numerous outbreaks with the health region dating back to Dec. 16, 2025.

On Jan. 5 a respiratory outbreak was declared in the Orchard Building and Second Floor of Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops. A respiratory outbreak was also declared at Royal Inland Hospital on 5 South the same day.

Also on Jan. 5, a gastrointestinal illness outbreak was declared in the Quartz West and East Units of the Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care facility.

And the Hamlets at Westsyde is still dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak that was declared Dec. 16, 2025.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile Infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.