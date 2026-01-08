Interior Health declare ninth outbreak in region
Another IH outbreak
Another outbreak has been declared by Interior Health, bring to the total to nine facilities in the region.
On Jan. 7, IH declared a respiratory infection outbreak at the Chinook Unit of Mount Ida Mews.
The latest outbreak comes on the heels of numerous outbreaks with the health region dating back to Dec. 16, 2025.
On Jan. 5 a respiratory outbreak was declared in the Orchard Building and Second Floor of Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops. A respiratory outbreak was also declared at Royal Inland Hospital on 5 South the same day.
Also on Jan. 5, a gastrointestinal illness outbreak was declared in the Quartz West and East Units of the Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care facility.
And the Hamlets at Westsyde is still dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak that was declared Dec. 16, 2025.
The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.
Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile Infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.
The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.
More Vernon News
- Utility rate increase passedNelson - 2:50 pm
- Throwing cash at mortgagesBusiness - 2:30 pm
- Court delay on senior attackEdgewood - 2:21 pm
- 'Didn't happen overnight'Kelowna - 2:19 pm
- High school kids sent homeClearwater - 2:16 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bonnie & Clyde Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library