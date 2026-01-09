Gas prices in Vernon have been all over the map the past two weeks

Vernon News

Photo: Pixabay The price of gas goes up, the price of gas goes down, the price of gas goes up... Filling up in Vernon has been a rollercoaster of costs for area motorists over the past couple of weeks.

On Dec. 31, the price of gas in Vernon went from 120.9 cents a litre to 131.9 cents a litre overnight.

Then, over the next week it slid all the way down to 117.9 cents a litre, and earlier this week it sky rocketed to 138.9 at most stations — a whopping 21 a cent litre jump.

As of noon on Thursday, Jan. 8, gasbuddy.com was reporting the price at the pump was still all over the map ranging from 118.9 cents a litre to 138.9.

Some stations were at 120.9, while others were at 127.9.

Meanwhile, most Kelowna stations are sitting at 138.9. Stations in Kamloops range between 121.9 to 138.9 while stations in Penticton are at 126.9.

Market expert Patrick De Haan, with gasbuddy.com, said he sees no real reason in the global market for the fluctuating prices in the Vernon area.

“Those are some pretty hefty moves, but there is nothing at the wholesale level that would cause fluctuations that large,” De Haan said. “We see it in the United States, that sometimes there is intense competition that can push prices below costs. After a period of time... stations may adjust their prices very quickly if they are at or below their cost.

“I don't see anything at the wholesale level that would justify those kinds of increases.”

De Haan does not believe gas at the 117.9 or the 120.9 level is sustainable for local gas stations and the price will go up to a profitable level.

But he doesn't expect the situation in Venezuela to have an impact on the price at the pump.

“Venezuela is potentially years away from re-inventing itself into a major oil producer,” De Haan said. “Right now it produces less than a fourth of what Canada is producing, it's less than one million barrels a day.”

He said Venezuela's infrastructure is in need of major upgrades before it will have an impact on the global oil market.