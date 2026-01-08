Vernon News

Emergency crews rescued person from Okanagan Lake near Vernon's Paddlewheel Park

Lake rescue near Vernon

Photo: Google Maps Vernon RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue Services teamed up to pull a person from the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake.

Vernon RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue Services teamed up to pull a person from the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake Wednesday.

On Jan. 7, at approximately 5:40 p.m., VFRS responded to reports of a distressed person in Okanagan Lake near Paddlewheel Park.

“Upon arrival, crews located an individual in the water and initiated a co-ordinated rescue with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP,” City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said in a press release.

“The individual was successfully rescued from the lake, and transported by BCEHS for further medical assessment.”

There was no information on how the person came to be in the lake.

Residents are reminded to use caution around open water, particularly during winter conditions, as cold water temperatures can pose serious and life-threatening risks.