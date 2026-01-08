Vernon News

Vernon Fire Rescue called to multi-vehicle fire at ICBC lot

Photo: Google Street View Vernon RCMP are investigating a fire at the ICBC vehicle lot in 48th Avenue.

Vernon Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink said fire crews responded with two engines to a report of a vehicle fire at approximately 2:20 a.m. Jan 7.

“Crews gained access to the lot and found three vehicles involved in the fire,” Hofsink said.

“Crews extinguished the fire and due to the nature of the fire, it was handed over to the RCMP for investigation.”

This is the second time crews have been called to vehicle fires in the past two weeks.

On Dec. 24, 2025, crews were called to the KIA dealership on the Swan Lake Auto Mile where at least six vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information on both fires.