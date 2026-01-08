Vernon News

Cricket league in Okanagan and B.C. Interior expanding, rebranded in 2026

Photo: Contributed Cricket has expanded significantly in the Okanagan and Interior regions, as the new Elite Cricket League will feature 16 teams in 2026.

A cricket league that started with just four teams in 2018 has ballooned to 16, and is now enmeshed across the B.C. Interior.

The Interior Social Cricket League has played a pivotal role in promoting the sport throughout the region. What began as a modest competition with just four teams evolved into a formal tournament by 2020, and has now expanded to include 16 squads in 2026.

Matches are held on weekends, from April through September, with teams comprised of up to 40 players each. The league has rebranded, and is now called the Elite Cricket League (ECL).

The teams are: Kelowna Smashers, Okanagan Hawks (Penticton), North Okanagan Cricket Club (Vernon), Okanagan Lions (Oliver, Osoyoos), Kamloops Cricket Club, Revelstoke Cricket Club, Salmon Arm Cricket Club, Vernon Strikers, Vernon Strikers II, Kelowna Warriors, Lake Country Super Giants, Okanagan Valley Cricket Club (Kelowna), Glenmore Cricket Club (Kelowna), Nelson Cricket Club, Okanagan United Cricket Club (Vernon) and Castlegar Cricket Club.

Each cricket match is played 11-a-side, and offers similarities to baseball.

"It is distinguished by its unique rules, most notably, the ball bounces, and each player has only one opportunity to bat," said ECL committee member Hashan Sirisena. "Depending on the format, matches can last anywhere from 1.5 to 8 hours."

Games are hosted across the Interior region, including venues in Revelstoke, Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Kelowna and Okanagan Falls.

In 2026, a newly constructed pitch in Vernon will also be available. The tournament consistently attracts large crowds, with spectators ranging from players’ families and friends to cricket enthusiasts of all ages.

"With the league now at capacity, further expansion is contingent upon the development of additional cricket fields," said Sirisena. "Each participating club is actively collaborating with their respective municipalities to support the construction of new facilities and foster the continued growth of cricket, the fastest-growing sport in Canada."

More information can be found at interiorcricket.com.