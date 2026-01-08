Vernon News

Operator of Vernon mobile home park fears facility may close, displacing tenants

Photo: Google Street View The fate of a Vernon mobile home park is beyond the control of the woman running it.

The operator of a Vernon mobile home park says its fate is beyond her control.

Carol Goldstone has operated the Crown Villa Mobile Home Park in Vernon for decades and now the Okanagan Avenue property is facing costly repairs that could spell the end of the park if the work is not done.

There are 11 trailers on the property and Goldstone said the highest rent being paid is $295 a month.

Goldstone made upgrades to the sewage system several years ago, and following an inspection from Technical Safety BC last year, she was told the electrical system must be upgraded by April or power will be cut.

Goldstone has been working on ways to fund the needed repairs.

“The business is no longer considered safe to operate, and the electricity to tenant's homes will be discontinued, displacing families from the homes that they purchased,” Goldstone said.

Goldstone said the mobile home park is embroiled in legal wrangling that she said will determine the fate of the low-income complex.

"The infrastructure is aged, and the property title is cloudy, preventing sales. The public trustee has stated during an investigation...that there could be other arrangements and agreements in place, further muddying the title," she said.

Goldstone inherited the property from her father when he passed in 1988.

She is awaiting the results of an upcoming hearing before she can comment further.

And if it is shut down, Goldstone wonders where the residents will go.

“They buy their trailers, they come in here, they think they have a home and then this happens to them, they have to leave,” Goldstone said. “Where are they going to go? They are old and some of them are on oxygen and they are going to get thrown out.”

Goldstone said she could not say exactly how much it would cost to do the work, but guessed it could be “in the hundreds of thousands of dollars."

"I am trying to do something, but I need some type of funding. I don't have that kind of money," Goldstone said in a Sept. 29, 2025, interview.

“They are always talking about affordable housing and they are always talking about funding for affordable housing, so I have my hand out like everyone else.”

Technical Safety BC has issued a deadline to have the work done.

“Due to the age, condition and rapid deterioration of the electrical system, the property owner has been ordered to repair or replace all equipment by April 10, 2026,” the Dec. 18, 2025, notice said.

“If this does not occur, the site's power will be disconnected. Power would remain shut off until all corrections are completed and verified.”

The notice said Technical Safety BC will continue to monitor the condition of the electrical system and “immediate disconnection may occur without notice if there is an urgent risk to life and property.”