Body found on Bella Vista Road in 2024 still under investigation
17-month investigation
It has been nearly 17 months and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are still investigating a death in the Bella Vista Community.
On Aug. 20, 2024 around 7:30 a.m., RCMP received a call from an individual who found a dead body near Okanagan Hill Blvd.
“We’re in the very early stages of our investigation at this time, but the death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide,” said Const. Chris Terleski at the time.
“Our Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is asking for the public’s help.”
The homicide investigation has continued, as Cpl. Tania Finn told Castanet on Wednesday that an investigation is still ongoing, and there is "no further updates at this time."
Near the date of the alleged homicide, Castanet readers said that RCMP were in the area asking people if they have seen anything suspicious.
Anyone who may have dash cam footage or information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file # 2024-14152.
