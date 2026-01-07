Vernon News

Vernon Community Arts Centre annual Artsolutely raised more than $350k

Art sale a huge success

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Vernon Community Arts Centre had a banner show in 2025 with their annual Artsolutely Market. Held the month of December, Artsolutely featured dozens of artists with literally thousands of works of art for sale.

Artsolutely is the arts centre's biggest fundraiser of the year, and set a record of more than $350,000 in sales, a fitting feat for Artsolutely's 20th anniversary.

“The landmark anniversary drew unprecedented attendance, highlighting the community’s support for local artists and the Okanagan arts community,” the VCAC said in a press release.

Artsolutely surpassed expectations in 2025, raising 24 per cent more than the previous year. More than 40 artists participated, offering a diverse selection of handmade work, with over 15,000 one-of-a-kind items sold, including fine art, pottery, holiday ornaments, and artisan goods.

Proceeds directly supported participating artists while helping sustain the arts centre’s programs, studios, and community initiatives.

“We were inspired by how intentional people were with their shopping this season,” said Emma Kopp, VCAC marketing and events co-ordinator.

“Visitors repeatedly shared that they wanted to support local artists and celebrate the creativity happening right here in the North Okanagan.”

Kopp said beyond its financial impact, Artsolutely fostered a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, bringing together artists, families, and visitors of all ages, and strengthening connections across the community through shared creativity.

“The Vernon Community Arts Centre extends heartfelt thanks to every artist, volunteer, and visitor who helped make this year’s Artsolutely such a success,” said Rodney Goodchild, VCAC Centre Manager. “Your support ensures that creativity and artistic opportunity continue to thrive locally.”

And as 2026 gets underway, so does a lot of initiatives at the Polson Park centre.

Kopp said there are a number of programs getting underway and you don't have to be an artist to take part in them.

“You don't have to be an artist to do art,” Kopp said, adding the courses are for beginners to acclaimed artists.

“You don't have to have any experience, all the materials are included in the beginners classes. It gives you a chance to try something new and stretch your brain a bit. Maybe you will find something you love.”

For more information on the VCAC and the courses offered, visit their website.