Vernon News

Interior Health declaring outbreaks in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

Outbreaks in IH region

Photo: Pixabay It is cold and flu season with Interior Health has declared outbreaks at several facilities.

It's cold and flu season as Interior Health has declared outbreaks at several facilities.

On Monday, Jan. 5, IH declared a respiratory outbreak for the entirety of long-term care facility The Hamlets in Vernon. On Saturday Jan. 3, a respiratory outbreak was declared at Vernon's Noric House.

At the end of December respiratory outbreaks were declared for Bastion Place in Salmon Arm, Cottage 1 of Mountainview Village in Kelowna and the entirety of Fisher Place in 100 Mile House.

Kamloops is getting hit the hardest in the region with four facilities declaring outbreaks.

The most recent was in the Orchard Building and Second Floor of Ridgeview Lodge, when a respiratory outbreak was declared Jan. 5. A respiratory outbreak was also declared at Royal Inland Hospital on 5 South the same day.

Also on Jan. 5, a gastrointestinal illness outbreak was declared in the Quartz West and East Units of the Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care facility.

And the Hamlets at Westsyde is still dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak that was declared Dec. 16, 2025.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile Infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.