Lumby murder trial moved to Kamloops due to lack of adequate facilities

Murder trial moves venues

Photo: Facebook Vitali Stefanski has been charged with the second-degree murder of his ex-partner.

The second-degree murder trial for Vitali Stefanski will be going ahead in May, but it will not take place in Vernon.

Stefanski, who is accused of murdering his ex-partner Tatjana Stefanski, will have the remainder of his court dates, including a voir dire and trial, set in Kamloops, as a BC Supreme Court justice agreed with defence lawyer Tony Lagemaat that Vernon provided inadequate accomodation.

Stefanski has been in custody since June. 1, 2024 and is being housed in the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre (KRCC).

Lagemaat told the court on Nov. 26, 2025 that the inadequacy of custodial facilities in Vernon would interfere with Stefanski's right to a fair trial.

"The associated transportation agreements would also interfere," said Lagemaat. "He would be held at either the KRCC or the Oliver Correctional Centre, which could cause delays in court on Friday and Monday of the trial."

Lagematt outlined that it is customary for his clients to receive disclosure documents on a daily basis to review. If Stefanski was kept in Vernon, he would be housed at the local RCMP detachment, where he would lack access to a laptop to review the disclosure.

"Several features of the Vernon venue prevents Stefanski's ability to prepare for and meaningfully participate in both the voir dire and trial," Lagemaat said.

Crown counsel Matthew Blow argued that it should be a "last resort" to move venues and that there is a high-level interest in seeing justice done in the community.

"It is important for members of the public to physically see the conduct of the trial," said Blow. "Observing the actions of the court is materially different if on video."

Justice Bradford Smith sided with the defence and approved the motion to change venues. He cited travel time, where Stefanski is housed, and defence preparation environment as the main reasons.

"It is beyond dispute that justice should be done in the community," said Smith. "But not at the cost of trial fairness."

In a social media post after the court decision, Tatjana's former partner, Jason Gaudreault, lamented the "backward" and "broken" system.

"We are Tatjana's voice and we were never notified of an application to move the trial, nor were we given an opportunity to speak about this," said Gaudreault. "I am at a loss, and it is beyond disgusting how this was done."

The voir dire will begin on April 13, with the main trial, before a judge and jury, set to begin on May 25.