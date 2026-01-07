Vernon News

Kalamalka Lakers big man Tylen Lewis signs with UBCO Heat

'Best player ever coached'

Photo: Contributed Tylen Lewis will be suiting up for the UBCO Heat next year.

Glenn Garvie, co-coach of the Kalamalka Lakers senior boys basketball team, has spent more than two decades coaching in the Vernon area and has seen hundreds of players along the way.

However, one player stands out among the rest: Tylen Lewis.

"He is the best player I have ever coached," said Garvie. "He has given a lot of time to getting better and he is different than all the rest."

Lewis has seen his hard work recognized. He has signed a scholarship with the UBCO Heat men's basketball program and will play with the U Sports squad in the fall.

"I am excited," said the six-foot-six springy athlete.

"It was always my main goal to play at home and I never really knew that I was being recruited, but my parents did, and I worked really hard to get the recruitment in the summer."

His elder sister, Sydney, is a sophomore at UBCO this year, which made his recruitment decision even easier.

"It's been really motivating to get the opportuntity to play for the Heat next year," Lewis added.

Garvie and co-coach Tim Thorpe has seen "tremendous growth" from Lewis since they started coaching him and the majority of his senior teammates in grade 9.

"One thing about Tylen is we can always count on him to give his best effort," said Thorpe. "Whether in a game, scrimmaging at practice or doing drills, he's always giving full effort, which elevates the level of compete and focus of those around him. He's a great leader by example and we've been fortunate to have him on our team."

Both coaches preached his off-court efforts to get stronger, and also cited his hockey expertise as a reason why he has become such a good basketball player.

"I played both sports for a while and I just stopped playing hockey this year, but we did lots of balance training," said Lewis. "My cardio also got so much better when I played hockey. I found I wasn't tired as much as the other players."

Lewis and his teammates, which includes sharpshooter Mason Clerke and gritty guard Evan Cunningham, have grown up together on the same team since grade 9. Their chemistry and abilities are finally paying off on the provincial level.

In the most recent BC School Sports rankings, the Lakers are ranked ninth in Double A, making them a real threat for the provincial crown in early March.

"Our main goal is really to not lose," Lewis said. "We are always working on defence and just trying to get better every day."