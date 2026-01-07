Vernon News

Former Vernon doctor, convicted sex offender, granted full parole

Full parole to former doctor

Photo: Google Street View The office associated with Dr. Peter Inkpen is permanently closed.

A former Vernon doctor who was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault in 2024 has been given full parole.

Peter Inkpen, 45, was granted the freedoms in a Dec. 19 Parole Board of Canada (PBC) decision.

The disgraced doctor has been serving a more than five-year sentence for three counts of sexual assault, which took place between 2011 and 2018.

Inkpen sexually touched an employee "on several occasions" between 2011 and 2013 while practicing nerve scans. In April 2017, he also sexually touched a different employee while practicing ultrasound scans on her and asked her if she ever "fantasized about hooking up with her boss."

Additionally, in 2018, Inkpen engaged in sexual activity and sexual intercourse with a woman who he held a position of trust over as her doctor.

"Some of the incidents occurred at your medical clinic while she was seeing you for medical treatment, and other times you attended her house," said the PBC decision. "After the victim contracted a bacterial infection from one of her encounters with you, you falsified her medical records to be able to prescribe her medication and conceal your involvement in her ailment."

While incarcerated, Inkpen had reportedly been bullied by other offenders, and was placed in voluntary supportive integration placement. While there were no noted concerns with behaviour, the PBC did outline that Inkpen presented as entitled, and made negative comments about his parole officer to Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) staff and attempted to bypass CSC policy.

He was released on day parole in August of 2025 about a year into his sentence, as the PBC decided that he was proactive in addressing the risk factors that led to his offending.

Despite issuing full parole to Inkpen in December, the PBC "does not lose sight of the nature and gravity of the index offences," said the decision. "The victim impact statements on file are a compelling reminder of the profound harm you caused by your breach of trust and the lasting effects on the victims' daily lives."

Inkpen is seen as having a low risk to re-offend, and his release will "contribute to the protection of society by facilitating reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen."

A no-contact order with the victims, alcohol and drug prohibition, no-go order and prohibition to procure a job or volunteer position in a "volunteer in a capacity that involves a position of trust or authority towards other persons" were special orders imposed on his parole.