Vernon Secondary School presenting murder mystery play

Comedy, chaos and clues

Photo: Contributed Vernon Secondary School will be performing a murder mystery play in January.

Vernon Secondary School (VSS) students are hard at work putting the finishing touches on a play filled with laugher, suspense and unexpected twists.

Presented by Theatre on the Hill, This Murder Was Staged (created by Patrick Greene and Jason Pizzarello) will be running in January for North Okanagan residents.

"It's a typical murder mystery," said Danika Pigott, VSS drama student. "The opportunity presents a lot of growth and experiences."

Set in a typical English manor, the play is clever and fast-paced, turning the classic whodunit on its head.

"We've had to practice, practice and practice!" said Avery Schneider who plays the Detective Drake. "Comedy, chaos and clues await."

The play will run daily Tuesday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 17, with all performances starting at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets online, or cash at the door.