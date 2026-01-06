Vernon News

Silver Star Mountain hosting FatShoe solo bike and snowshoe race

Best snowshoers in province

Photo: Vanessa Garrison Photography The annual FatShoe event at Silver Star Mountain Resort is returning in 2026.

The chance to escape into winter and test yourself on the trails at Silver Star Mountain is nearly here.

FatShoe 2026 is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 17, hosted by Bush Babes and Bro's Trail Running. The event offers a winter escape for outdoor enthusiasts, with multiple race options for all abilities, including a solo fat bike race, fat bike team option, snowshoe-only race, and a children’s snowshoe race.

All courses are set against the breathtaking backdrop of the BX Creek Trail System at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

“You can take on the Snowshoe course solo, race head-to-head in the Solo Fat Bike division, or split the challenge with a teammate," said organizer Dawna Jodoin. "FatShoe is designed to push your limits while fostering a fun and supportive atmosphere."

the event is also hosting the Snowshoe Canada BC Provincial Championships, where the top snowshoe athletes from across the province will be competing.

Following the races, participants and spectators can gather around fire pits, enjoy coffee and hot chocolate, hot dogs, and celebrate with s'mores in a festive post-race atmosphere. All competitions start at 12:30 p.m.

To register, click here.