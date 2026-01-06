Vernon News

Vernon woman back in jail after alleged home invasion

Startled by woman in home

Photo: Contributed A Kamloops courtroom.

A woman is in jail facing serious charges after she allegedly startled the residents of a Vernon home after they found her in their living room.

The 46-year-old woman allegedly refused to leave after she was found relaxing on the couch on Dec. 21. Surveillance video from the home shows an intruder walking up to the back patio, opening the door and walking inside.

A judge was told the homeowners were alerted to the intruder’s presence by their barking dog.

“They went downstairs and found what appeared to be a homeless woman in the living room of their residence,” Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said last week during a bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court. “They tried to ask her to leave and she refused. They tried to remove her physically and she resisted actively.”

Hansen said the homeowners then called police.

Roberta Lester is charged with one count of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Court heard she suffers from significant addiction and mental health issues, and she was caught committing a similar offence about a week earlier.

On Dec. 16, Lester was sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of mischief, one of which stemmed from an incident in which she was found in a basement suite a few days earlier, on Dec. 13.

Lester was detained following the Dec. 30 bail hearing. She is due back in court on Thursday.