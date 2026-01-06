Vernon News

Vernon-area Conservative MP says the Liberals tried to coax to him across the floor

Photo: File photo Scott Anderson

Scott Anderson, MP for Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee, says he was approached by the federal Liberals about crossing the floor.

According to a post on social media, Anderson said that the Liberal Party is "pulling out all the stops to lure Conservative Members of Parliament to cross the floor so they can have a majority and subject Canada to more years of economic and social malaise."

Anderson added that there is a "myth that there is some kind of movement to turf our leader, and it's because they are afraid of Pierre Poilievre."

In the past two months there have been two Conservative MPs who have crossed to the Liberal Party: Chris d'Entremont (Acadie-Annapolis) on Nov. 4, and Michael Ma (Markham-Unionville) on Dec. 11.

Anderson said he has no intention of crossing the floor "today, tomorrow or ever, regardless of what you offer me." He stated it would be a betrayal of the office he was elected to, and a betrayal of his own core beliefs.

"It'll be a cold day in Hell before I even consider betraying my constituents, and you should probably stop asking because I will certainly advertise it every time you try," Anderson's post said.