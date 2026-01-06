Vernon News

Vernon School District shedding property due to declining birth rate and school age population

School board to sell land

Photo: Contributed The adjacent properties are located in the Bella Vista neighbourhood in Vernon.

School District 22 is expected to sell two properties that they have at their disposal, citing a declining school-age population.

In a release from SD22, the district has put the two properties in the Bella Vista neighbourhood on the market. They are adjacent to one another, totalling 6.8 hectares.

The properties are within a four-kilometre radius of three other schools: Ellison Elementary, Fulton Secondary and Okanagan Landing Elementary.

It is also 3.4 km away from an undeveloped 5.8 hectare parcel at Heritage Park, which SD22 also owns.

The School District states that "although there continues to be residential development in the area, the school age population is declining due to low birth rates offsetting any increase from families moving to the area."

The long-range facilities plan anticipates that Ellison, Okanagan Landing and Fulton will all have sufficient capacity to handle the projected enrolment in the coming years.

"Additionally, the undeveloped Heritage Park site remains available should forecasts change and another school site is needed," said SD22.

SD22 is seeking public feedback on the proposed sale. Those interested in commenting can do so here.