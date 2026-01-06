Vernon News

Trial dates set for Okanagan man accused of firearms offences

Photo: Contributed Sean Helgerson worked as a realtor in the Okanagan.

A Vernon man will remain behind bars on firearms offences, scheduled to stand trial in May.

Sean Helgerson, 39, is charged with breach of undertaking, careless use or storage of a firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm and occupying a vehicle with a firearm present.

Helgerson was first arrested in mid-December following reports of a domestic dispute in Coldstream. He was arrested and later released under conditions, including staying at least 200 metres away from his ex-partner’s home and not possessing firearms.

Four days later, Helgerson allegedly was seen in the area again in possession of a semi-automatic rifle. At a bail hearing on Dec. 17, a judge heard that Helgerson was allegedly stopped about 400 metres from his ex-partner’s home, outside the restricted zone but close enough to raise concerns about a possible breach.

Police searched his truck and found a rifle in a gun case, court heard.

Helgerson, a local realtor who has no criminal record, was arrested and has been in custody since.

During a brief appearance Monday in Vernon provincial court, Helgerson's trial was set to take place over two days starting on May 21. He is due back in court on Feb. 18 for a pre-trial conference.