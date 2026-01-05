Vernon News
Vernon fire crews quickly knock down garage fire
Fire quickly doused
Photo: File photo
Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to a structure fire in the Hillview area on Monday afternoon.
Vernon Fire Rescue crews were quick to respond to a blaze in the Hillview area on Monday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of 14th Avenue in Vernon at 11:45 a.m. due to reports of a structure fire.
With RCMP, BC Hydro, FortisBC and the BC Ambulance Service responding, fire personnel made quick work of the fire to knock it down, and prevented it from spreading.
An investigation into its cause is now underway.
