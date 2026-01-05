Vernon News

Women in leadership panel being hosted by Museum and Archives of Vernon

Challenging status quo

Photo: Contributed The Museum and Archives of Vernon will be hosting a women in leadership panel, featuring five speakers from the North Okanagan.

A thought-provoking panel discussion on women in leadership challenging the status quo is coming to Vernon.

The two-hour panel will bring together five prominent women leaders from across the North Okanagan to share their insights and experiences in public life.

Harwinder Sandhu (MLA for Vernon-Lumby), Vanessa Mitchell (School District 22 trustee), Kari Gares, Teresa Durning (Vernon city councillors) and Jenelle Brewer (OKIB council member and author) will be the featured speakers.

Hosted at the Museum and Archives of Vernon (MAV) on Saturday, Jan. 17, from noon to 2 p.m., the program will celebrate the diverse ways women contribute to leadership in government, education and community organizations, while examining the systemic barriers that continue to limit inclusion and representation.

"Through candid discussion and shared reflection, the panelists will address pressing issues such as mentorship, navigating male-dominated fields and economic justice," said museum curator Cassidy Latimer. "They will also touch on healthcare access, gender-based violence, and expanding equity to include gender-diverse voices."

A 30 minute question and answer session will take place after the one-and-a-half hour moderated discussion, giving participants the opportunity to engaged directly with the panelists.

Tickets are $16, and are available here.