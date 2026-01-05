Vernon News

RCMP confirm death of snowmobiler in incident at Silver Star Provincial Park

Snowmobiler dies

Photo: File photo

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is shedding more light into the death of a snowmobiler at Silver Star Provincial Park.

According to RCMP, the incident happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28. Crews responded to a report of a collision between a snowmobiler and a parked vehicle in the parking lot on Aberdeen Summit Road and Sovereign Lake Road.

The snowmobiler, and lone occupant, suffered fatal injuries.

"Despite life-saving measures taken on scene, the snowmobiler succumbed to their injuries," said RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independant and concurrent investigation, along with RCMP to determine "how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death."

No further information will be provided until the investigations are complete.