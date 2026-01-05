Vernon News

Water repairs to restrict through-traffic on Cliff Avenue in Enderby

Water repairs Monday

Photo: Contributed City of Enderby advises of road restrictions on Cliff Ave. on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

Enderby residents are being advised of road restrictions on Cliff Avenue for water repairs.

Temporary restrictions on through-traffic will be in place on a portion of the 700 block of Cliff Avenue on Monday. Public works will be completing a water service repair in the area.

“The restriction is expected to last from the morning until the early afternoon,” said City of Enderby chief administrative officer Tate Bengtson, in an email.

“During this time, driveway access will be provided and it is not expected that the water main will need to be shut down in order to complete the repair.”

Drivers who regularly use Cliff Avenue are encouraged to find an alternate route.

If you do have to enter the ‘local traffic only’ area, Bengtson asks that you operate safely near crews and equipment.