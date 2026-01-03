Vernon News

Vernon Vipers hoping to rebound from Friday night loss to Silverbacks

Vipers face Oilers tonight

Photo: File The Vernon Vipers are hoping for their first win of 2026 when they host the Okotoks Oilers tonight at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers fell 7-5 to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night in the Interior West Division of the BC Hockey League.

The Vipers (8-16-5-0) saw points from Toms Trockis and Dmitrii Kubantsev, who each recorded a goal and two assists. Christian Maro added a goal and an assist while Brayden Pankey scored his first BCHL goal. David Livsics potted his seventh of the season for the Vipers.

Tonight will be the first game of 2026 for the Oilers (12-13-1-1).

The puck drops at 6 p.m.

