Vernon News

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor shows courage and resilience to resist

'Courage and resilience'

Photo: Vernon Museum A stick game at Head of the Lake in the North Okanagan in 1972.

Content warning: The following story contains difficult subject matter, including a residential school experience.

The first residential school in Canada, the Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ont., opened in January 1831. After 165 years of operation, the Canadian Residential School System officially ended with the 1996 closure of the last federally-operated facility, located in Punnichy, Sask.

However, the effects of this system continue to be felt by its survivors and their descendants to this day.

Like Indigenous communities around the country, the Syilx people of the Okanagan Nation experienced the devastating impacts of the residential school system.

Most Syilx children attended either the Kamloops Residential School or the St. Eugene’s Residential School in Cranbrook.

Rosie Jack, born at Head of the Lake in 1932, was interviewed by UBC’s LaVonne Kober in 2012. During the interview, Rosie recalled her experiences at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, where she was sent with her siblings as a child of seven.

“To be taken away from your family, your mom and papa… sent away in a big, big stock truck. You don’t know how it feels. You are just completely lost and then you got punished because you cried for your mom. It’s hard.”

When the children arrived at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, their hair was cut short and they were assigned uniforms. Rosie painfully recalled the moment she had to give up the beautiful new dress and shoes her mother had bought her for the journey.

Rosie was separated from her brothers, and forbidden to speak her native nsyilxc?n. The children attended classes in the morning, and worked in the afternoon.

Rosie later returned to the school as an adult.

“When I went in that school when I was a girl it was huge, it was so big. When I went back there a few years ago, it looked so small.”

Despite the pain of losing her siblings and watching her mother succumb to grief, Rosie was resilient, and able to rediscover her culture through the raising of her nephew, Terry. She discussed traveling to powwows across Canada and the United States so Terry could compete in sticking tournaments.

“He has always done so well. He’s a real good sticking player.”

Former Grand Chief and chairperson of the Okanagan Nation Alliance, Stewart Philip said “we can celebrate the fact that the Indian residential school was a complete and dismal failure. We are still here. In fact, we are thriving. Our languages are coming back through our children. Our songs and customs are coming back through our youth. Our traditions are being openly shared by our Elders. Our women are providing the leadership to ensure everything is done in a good way.”

Philip adds if people, like Rosie, did not have the “courage and resilience to resist, we would not be here today.”

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.