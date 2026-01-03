Vernon News

Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society is looking for board members, volunteers

Chance to help seniors

Photo: Abbeyfield House Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society is inviting everyone to their upcoming AGM.

They can't do it without the support of the community, and Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society is inviting everyone to their AGM.

Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society is a non-profit dedicated to providing affordable, supportive housing for independent seniors.

“We rely on the strength of our community,” said Theo Seal, board president. “Board members and volunteers play a vital role in ensuring our residents feel supported, connected, and valued.”

The AGM takes place on Jan. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Abbeyfield House, located at 3511- 27 Ave. It wiill provide an overview of the society’s work over the past year, highlight future priorities and offer opportunities for community members to get involved.

The society is currently seeking new board members as well as volunteers who want to make a difference in the lives of local seniors.

Volunteer opportunities can include:

Yard work and light outdoor maintenance

Cleaning and general upkeep

Supporting resident activities and social programs

Representing Abbeyfield at community expos and events

Board members contribute leadership, governance, and hands-on support to help guide and manage the organization into the future.

No prior board experience is required.