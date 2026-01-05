Vernon News

Vernon Search and Rescue says thanks to those who helped them while they helped others

VSAR says thank you

Photo: VSAR Vernon Search and Rescue is thankful for the assistance they received throughout the year.

While countless numbers of people are thankful for all that Vernon Search and Rescue did in 2025, the group of elite volunteers is thankful for the assistance they received as well.

A post on the VSAR Facebook page recaps 2025, where the group answered 72 task calls, put in almost 17,000 hours of work and brought in a new batch of recruits.

“We have many things to be grateful for in 2025,” the post said.

Watkin Motors Ford for aiding in the purchase of a new command truck.

Intercontinental Truck Body for bringing that command truck to life.

Air Rescue One for always being ready when needed on those tricky extractions.

King Fisher Boats for repairs on Guardian (a rescue boat).

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue, Shuswap Search and Rescue, and dog teams for all mutual aid callouts and being ready to lend a hand when needed.

“And of course, thank you to all our sponsors and all public donations. None of what we do would be possible without your support,” the post said.

VSAR also reminded people the services they offer are free of charge.

“If you or your loved ones are in trouble do not hesitate to make that 911 call,” the post said.

“Please use caution when operating in the backcountry. And always leave your home prepared for the unexpected.”