The Spark Social Club has been providing venues to meet new people

Where singles can mingle

Photo: Tawnya Cameron Two Okanagan women are launching a service to bring people together.

Based on their own experiences, Tawnya Cameron and Carlyn Young know how hard it can be to meet people in the Okanagan.

So they are launching a service to get people together, and not just for romantic connections, but also to simply make new friends.

The Spark Social Club will be a causal place for singles to get together for an evening of socializing in the Okanagan.

“This is our effort to help singles connect in real life. We are two single girls, with decades of event co-ordinating experience, that know only too well of the dating app fatigue that's washing over North America and the horror stories that singles seem to face daily on the dating apps,” Cameron said.

“Our goal is to create curated events monthly for singles to have their own, real-life meet cute moments in a casual, laid back environment that doesn't involve timed intervals separated by loud cowbell ringing, like speed dating does.”

Cameron said there is nothing wrong with speed dating, but The Spark Social Club will be a no-pressure event where people can spend as much, or as little, time as they wish interacting with others.

The events will cater to all walks of life and will be geared to specific age groups.

Their first event at Upside Cider near Kelowna International Airport will take place on on Jan. 23, and will be for those in their 40s and 50s, while the next event will be for those in their 20s and 30s.

“We saw an opportunity to offer something different from what is already happening in the Valley,” Cameron said.

Each participant will have a colour bracelet based on who they would like to meet, be it male, female or those open to anything.

“We will have things like conversation cards and flirting cards at the door,” Cameron said, adding those cards, with the person's contact information, can be given to someone with whom “they had a connection with, a spark."

“It's not just for people looking for that special someone. An issue a lot of people have when they move to the Okanagan is they say 'I just moved here and I find it really hard to meet people.' They may not meet the love of their life, but they may make a new friend.”

Young said tickets are available on Eventbrite. Individual tickets can be purchased, or if someone is nervous and wants to bring someone for support, there is a discounted price for dual tickets.

Cameron and Young will facilitate each ticketed event, which includes one free drink and light snacks.

“If we see someone who is just hanging out and maybe not mixing as much, we can go over and bring them in and introduce them to other people and help spark conversations,” Cameron said.

For more information on The Spark Social Club visit their website and Facebook page.

And for tickets, click here.