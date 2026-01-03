Vernon News

Vernon's Crown Villa must complete required upgrades by April 10 or power will be cut

Photo: Google Street View Time is running out to make necessary repairs to a Vernon mobile home park.

Crown Villa trailer park on Okanagan Avenue in Vernon is in need of some expensive upgrades.

On Sept. 23 2025, Technical Safety BC sent a letter to the 11 renters that the government body had “identified hazards that could pose risk of electrical shock or fire.”

The letter said the hazards were documented for the property owner in a certificate of inspection along with instructions to contact a licensed electrical contractor to have the problem remedied.

Owner Carol Gladstone said at the time she did not have the financial means to make the necessary repairs and is seeking government assistance.

Rent at the trailer park is less than $300 a month per unit.

Goldstone said she could not say exactly how much it would cost to do the work, but guessed it could be “in the hundreds of thousands of dollars."

"I am trying to do something, but I need some type of funding. I don't have that kind of money," Goldstone said in a Sept. 29, 2025, interview.

“They are always talking about affordable housing and they are always talking about funding for affordable housing, so I have my hand out like everyone else.”

Now, Technical Safety BC has issued a deadline to have the work done.

“Due to the age, condition and rapid deterioration of the electrical system, the property owner has been ordered to repair or replace all equipment by April 10, 2026,” the Dec. 18, 2025, notice said.

“If this does not occur, the site's power will be disconnected. Power would remain shut off until all corrections are completed and verified.”

The notice said Technical Safety BC will continue to monitor the condition of the electrical system and “immediate disconnection may occur without notice if there is an urgent risk to life and property.”

Goldstone said she is unable to comment on the latest notice until after a hearing into the matter is complete.

She has done some work to comply with Technical Safety BC requirements, according to the organization.

“On Dec. 15, 2025, Technical Safety BC attended the site to verify whether the property owner secured the electrical distribution system — specifically the box between mobile home units 9 and 10 — so it is only accessible by a licensed electrical contractor or certified electrician,” Technical Safety BC said in a letter. “The property owner has secured the equipment and complied with Safety Order No. CE-2358.”

Concerns at the trailer park have been raised in the past.

In April 2022, residents again sounded the alarm over raw sewage running down the trailer park's main road. Goldstone took steps to address that issue.