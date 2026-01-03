Vernon News

Vernon historian has footage of a new home in 1957 in Kelowna

A house for under $30K

Today's trip down Memory Lane lands in a time of prosperity, a thriving economy and homes that did not cost an arm and a leg.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault takes us back to when Kelowna had a population of some 10,000 people and houses sold for between $22,000 and $30,000.

The grainy black-and-white footage that Arseneault has converted to a digital format was taken in 1957, when the Central Okanagan city was on the cusp of change and about to enter a period of growth.

The first floating bridge was nearing completion and would usher in more development and growth for the Valley, as crossing the lake would get a whole lot easier.

The completion of the Trans-Canada Highway through the Rogers Pass in 1962 will further accelerate growth in the region.

Today's video features a couple touring a then state-of-the-art new home, which has a certain quaintness to it today.

The footage shows what homeowners could get for less than $30,000.

There is an opaque glass divider wall at the front entrance, a solid brick fireplace - almost a holdover from pre-war homes - a thoroughly modern kitchen, built-in full-size closets with sliding doors in the bedroom, a natural gas-fired heater and water tank in the unfinished basement, as well as a carport.

“Today, this home—if someone can identify it and its location—is likely much closer to the centre of town than the outskirts. Likely a promotional film of the day produced for Charles D Jade Real Estate,” said Arseneault.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his YouTube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].